Govi Hits Market Capitalization of $28.90 Million (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Govi has a total market cap of $28.90 million and $107,891.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Govi coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.41 or 0.00007347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00047959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00136213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00153812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,327.17 or 0.99759609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.35 or 0.00875018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars.

