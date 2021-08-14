Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 26,590 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,590 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,471,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,647,998. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

