Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 266 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $117.24. 6,896,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,959. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

