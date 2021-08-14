Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $4.96 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 125,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,069 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $40.40. 2,444,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,446. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

