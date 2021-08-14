Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 110,697 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,697 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 219.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $49.19. 961,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

