Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,664 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,465. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $107.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

