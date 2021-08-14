Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GWLLY stock remained flat at $$42.74 during midday trading on Friday. 241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

