Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GWLLY stock remained flat at $$42.74 during midday trading on Friday. 241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.