Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Greencore Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Greencore Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greencore Group (GNCGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.