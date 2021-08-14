GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.07, but opened at $41.44. GrowGeneration shares last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 275,216 shares.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $205,000. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 125.96 and a beta of 2.88.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

