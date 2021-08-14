Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Up to $5.18

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.35. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

