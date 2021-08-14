Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774 over the last three months. 27.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.