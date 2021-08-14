Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.
GCG opened at C$42.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.97.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.
