Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

GCG opened at C$42.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.97.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.