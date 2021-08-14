Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.80

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$39.80 and last traded at C$39.80, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.97.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

