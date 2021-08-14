GWM Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $65.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

