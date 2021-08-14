GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

