GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

NOW opened at $587.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.42. The firm has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 699.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.10 and a 12 month high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

