GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 43.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $279.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.07. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

