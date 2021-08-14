H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HNNMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

HNNMY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. 91,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.39.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

