Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1,213.4% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 37,082 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after buying an additional 92,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after buying an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 570.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.