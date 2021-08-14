Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

HAE stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 609,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,468. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

