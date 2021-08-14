Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 609,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,468. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.