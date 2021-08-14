Handshake Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $85.29 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,530.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.81 or 0.06942501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $661.34 or 0.01391401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.80 or 0.00382481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00134292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.54 or 0.00571291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.00343484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00302384 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 412,853,633 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

