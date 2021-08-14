Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.370-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.78 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

