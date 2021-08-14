Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.370-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.78 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.
Shares of HBI stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HBI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
