Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €185.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €185.00 ($217.65) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €171.39 ($201.64).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €155.15 ($182.53) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €143.99. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.