Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.15. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

