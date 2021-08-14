Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 412 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 627,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $114.88 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.44 and a 1 year high of $116.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

