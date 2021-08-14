Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 50 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in KLA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Torray LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $1,695,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $327.88 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.74%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $4,088,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

