Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Takes Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after buying an additional 1,056,633 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,433,000 after buying an additional 91,671 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after buying an additional 193,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,608,000 after buying an additional 116,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth $14,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

JKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 190.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

