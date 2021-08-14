Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after buying an additional 331,431 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after buying an additional 222,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $106.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

