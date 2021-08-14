Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.20. 1,332,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

