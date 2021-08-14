Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,051 shares of company stock valued at $68,540,205. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.64. 4,883,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.74. The company has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

