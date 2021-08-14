Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,689.33 ($22.07).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,486.50 ($19.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,613.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.31%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

