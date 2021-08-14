Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Harrow Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,483,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 184,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harrow Health by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 163,916 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,262 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $93,699.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,337 shares of company stock worth $204,572 in the last three months. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

