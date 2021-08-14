Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,306. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $315.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

