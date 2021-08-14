Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $71,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. 4,188,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,002,757. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.