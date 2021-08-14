Hartford Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

