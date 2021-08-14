Hartford Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 132,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 149.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,930,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.