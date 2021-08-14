Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,961 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $90.38. 6,610,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,130,979. The firm has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.75. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.