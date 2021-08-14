Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 11,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 117,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 75,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,348,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,712,578. The firm has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

