Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,166,000 after acquiring an additional 424,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,095,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,760,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after buying an additional 747,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 597,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

