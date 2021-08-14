HC Wainwright Boosts Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Price Target to $11.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 809,035 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

