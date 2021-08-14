HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $43.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of ANAB opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.81.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

