HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 6,268,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 280,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 214,831 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

