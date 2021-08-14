HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $267.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.
HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.
HCA Healthcare stock opened at $242.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.
In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
