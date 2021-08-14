HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $267.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $242.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

