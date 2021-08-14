Head to Head Review: Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA)

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and Ethema Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51% Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14%

This table compares Rennova Health and Ethema Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $7.20 million 26.94 -$18.34 million N/A N/A Ethema Health $340,000.00 19.86 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Ethema Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rennova Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rennova Health and Ethema Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Rennova Health has a beta of -1.61, indicating that its share price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethema Health has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ethema Health beats Rennova Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

