Head-To-Head Survey: Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) vs. Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Castlight Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Blue Group and Castlight Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Castlight Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

Castlight Health has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Castlight Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A Castlight Health -4.92% -2.01% -1.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Blue Group and Castlight Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $52.21 million 27.66 -$493.03 million N/A N/A Castlight Health $146.71 million 2.00 -$62.18 million ($0.04) -46.50

Castlight Health has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Risk & Volatility

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service. The company also offers white-labeled health navigation solutions and embedded platform technology services. In addition, it provides implementation and marketplace services. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

