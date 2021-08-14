Head-To-Head Survey: Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) & Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Citi Trends and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends 7.95% 47.65% 15.26% Torrid N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Citi Trends and Torrid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citi Trends 0 0 1 0 3.00 Torrid 0 1 7 0 2.88

Citi Trends currently has a consensus target price of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.57%. Torrid has a consensus target price of $28.31, suggesting a potential downside of 4.52%. Given Citi Trends’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Citi Trends is more favorable than Torrid.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citi Trends and Torrid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends $783.29 million 0.85 $23.98 million $2.38 30.22 Torrid N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Citi Trends has higher revenue and earnings than Torrid.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Citi Trends shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Citi Trends shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citi Trends beats Torrid on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc. engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

