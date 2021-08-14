Hedera Hashgraph Tops 1-Day Volume of $136.77 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.31 billion and $136.77 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00063099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00038671 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.13 or 0.00296919 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000736 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00035300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,294,751,269 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

