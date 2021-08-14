Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Director Vincent D. Carson Sells 2,525 Shares

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HELE opened at $238.80 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HELE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 43.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

