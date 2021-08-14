HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0089 on Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.34 million and $1,442.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,737.53 or 0.99894280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00082466 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013738 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000194 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,022,835 coins and its circulating supply is 262,887,685 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.